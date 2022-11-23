31-yr-old Grimsby man facing additional child pornography charges

A 31-year-old Grimsby man, already in police custody, is facing additional child pornography charges.

Earlier this month, Niagara Police received information from the Ogden City Police Department in Utah into the sexual exploitation of children on the internet.

Officers allege a Grimsby man had been communicating with a person in Utah, and committed various crimes including making child pornography, accessing child pornography, and failing the comply with a probation order regarding children.

Jason Robert King, who is currently in the custody of Ontario Correctional Services, has been advised of the new charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for February 6th, 2023.