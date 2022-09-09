31-yr-old man found with serious injuries in St. Catharines has died, homicide unit taking over

The Homicide Unit has taken over an investigation into how a 31-year-old suffered critical injuries in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police say Raymond “Ray” Riley, died in hospital yesterday.

He was found in medical distress on August 27th at 1:30 a.m. in the area of Queenston and Riordon Streets and taken to hospital.

His family later reported to police that his injuries were suspicious.

Detectives are trying to trace Riley's movements prior to being hurt, and to see if anyone has information on how he was injured.

Police believe he may have been walking along Queenston Street with an unknown woman prior to the assist ambulance call.

Anyone in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 12:30am and 1:30am on August 27, 2022.

Riley is described as white, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown medium length wavy hair, dark coloured facial hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his left hand.

He was wearing black Nike shorts with a grey stripe and a black baseball hat with large Marvel Avengers design at the time of the incident.