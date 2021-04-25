31 yr old St. Catharines man killed in motorcycle crash

A 31 year old St. Catharines man has died in a motorcycle crash.

Niagara Police say a car and a motorcycle collided Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in the area of St. Paul Avenue and Riall Street in Niagara Falls.

A Suzuki motorcycle and a Hyundai Elantra, being driven by a 29 year Niagara Falls woman, crashed injuring the driver of the motorcycle.

He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car wasn't hurt.

The victim's name is not being released at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this incident are asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1009170.