32 Habitat For Humanity townhomes coming to St. Catharines to help with housing crisis

A developer is going to join forces with Habitat for Humanity Niagara in St. Catharines.

3.8 acres of previously city-owned property at 320 Geneva Street was sold to Penn Terra Group, with the promise that it will be used in part for affordable and social housing.

St. Catharines city council approved an amendment to the sale agreement, allowing the developer to work with Habitat for Humanity Niagara, to ensure 32 townhomes are sold to Habitat at an affordable price.

Habitat will sell the townhomes at the same price as purchased to deserving families who may not otherwise be able to afford a home.

So far the developer has proposed the construction of one, nine-storey building with 180 rental units and one, four-storey building with 32, two-bedroom townhomes.

In addition, approximately 19,000 square feet of commercial space could be developed on the site, alongside three community gardens.

“Our decision to allocate City-owned lands to an extensive affordable, social and attainable housing development has generated one the most impressive projects in the City’s history,” said Mayor Walter Sendzik. “With Bethlehem Housing and Penn Terra announcing the inclusion of Habitat for Humanity Niagara within the project, it adds another positive dynamic to a truly transformative project that takes direct aim at Niagara’s housing crisis.”

“This is an exciting opportunity that will make an impact on the affordable housing crisis in Niagara and allow families to achieve greater stability,” said Mark Carl Habitat Niagara’s CEO. “We look forward to collaborating with the City of St. Catharines and Penn Terra as we work through the details of this project.”

The partnership with Habitat on the 32 townhomes comes alongside requirements that 60 of the rental units be rented at affordable rates for the next 40 years.