32 more deaths in Ontario as Province reports 1,417 new cases

Ontario health officials are reporting another spike in deaths related to COVID-19 as it also records, at the same time, more than 1,400 new infections in the province.

Health officials added 1,417 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 32 more deaths.

That's the highest number of deaths reported in a single day since the second wave began.

There are 463 new cases in Peel Region, 410 in Toronto and 178 in York Region.

The province reported over 33,400 tests were completed in the last reporting period.

This is the 13th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.

