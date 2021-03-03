32 new cases of COVID in Niagara Wednesday and 40 variant cases are investigated
32 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Niagara today.
The region hasn't reported a number that high in 19 days, when 37 cases were reported on Feb. 12th.
Niagara is investigating 40 cases of the variant strain, most likely the B117 strain, which originated in the U.K.
No new deaths were reported today.
The number of active cases has dipped below 200, sitting at 167.
