32-year-old driver facing charges after caught doing 2x speed limit in Vineland
A 32-year-old driver is facing charges after being stopped doing twice the speed limit on Victoria Ave. in Vineland last night.
Niagara OPP stopped the white car after it was seen traveling at a high rate of speed.
The driver then failed a roadside alcohol test.
Charges laid against the driver include stunt driving, and impaired driving.
#NiagaraOPP stopped the pictured veh on #VictoriaAve in #Vineland yesterday evening, as it was observed traveling at 2x the posted speed limit, 32 yr old driver failed roadside alcohol test. Charged #Stunt #Impaired. ^kw #90DaySuspension #2weekimpound#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/mEe8XGTLGq— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 7, 2022
