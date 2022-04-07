iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

32-year-old driver facing charges after caught doing 2x speed limit in Vineland

vineland opp

A 32-year-old driver is facing charges after being stopped doing twice the speed limit on Victoria Ave. in Vineland last night.

Niagara OPP stopped the white car after it was seen traveling at a high rate of speed.

The driver then failed a roadside alcohol test.

Charges laid against the driver include stunt driving, and impaired driving.

 

12

Latest Audio