32-year-old man wanted for comic bookstore break and enter

Police are looking for a Toronto man after a comic bookstore was broken into in Niagara Falls.

The robbery took place on May 2nd, and police have now identified a suspect.

32-year-old Zenon Klein Orman of Toronto is wanted for Break Enter and Commit Place Other than Dwelling.

His current location is not known.

The investigation into the identity of the second suspect remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009667.