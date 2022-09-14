32-year-old Niagara Falls man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on the Labour Day weekend

A 32-year-old Niagara Falls man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing that left a woman with serious injuries.

It was early in the morning on Saturday, September 3rd, when officers were called to the area of Eastwood Crescent and Ontario Avenue in Niagara Falls to find a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She was rushed to hospital in serious condition, but has since been released to recover from her injuries.

Police say the woman and the man are known to each other and the stabbing allegedly occurred after they met up near Clifton Hill and she went for a ride in his truck.

Officers arrested Edward James Kasper yesterday and charged him with attempted murder.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for today.