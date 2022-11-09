32-year-old St. Catharines man arrested for alleged indecent act at Pen Centre
A 32-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested for allegedly committing an indecent act at the Pen Centre Mall.
Niagara Police were able to identify a man wanted for the November 3rd incident after releasing his picture to the public.
Jonathan Shred was arrested today and has been charged with committing an indecent act, and failure to comply with a probation order.
He is being held in police custody, with a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.
-
The Drive with Steph Vivier - Doug Hoyes - Hoyes Michalos & Associates
Financial Literacy Month
-
The Drive with Steph Vivier - Graham Noseworthy, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 President
Remembrance Day parade back in St. Catharines
-
The Drive with Steph Vivier - Justin Bates, CEO Ontario Pharmacist Association
Shortages of Children’s Tylenol and Amoxicillin