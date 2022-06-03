32-year-old St. Catharines man charged after SUV slammed into Fort Erie home

A St. Catharines man is facing charges after an SUV slammed into a house in Fort Erie.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday May 21st in the Crystal Beach area of Ridgeway Road between Erie and Graeber.

A man inside the home suffered minor injuries in the crash, which left the home unsafe to live in.

The owner of the SUV involved was at the scene but claimed his vehicle had been stolen.

After an investigation, police have charged the owner of the vehicle, 32-year-old Chaz McLean-Hill of St. Catharines with Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle, and Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Mclean-Hill was released from custody with a future court date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1022300.