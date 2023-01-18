32-yr-old Brampton man wanted for trafficking woman in Niagara escapes arrest by running across 406

Niagara Police are looking for a suspect wanted for human trafficking after he escaped by running across the 406 highway in St. Catharies.

Earlier this month, officers with the NRP's Human Trafficking Unit, starting investigating the trafficking of a woman across the Niagara region.

Officers identified a suspect, and tried pulling him over last night in the area of Clifford’s Creek Park, near Oakdale Avenue and Smythe Street.

The suspect is alleged to have abandoned his vehicle and ran westbound into a ravine, and then across live lanes of the 406.

32-year-old O’Neil Christopher King of Brampton is currently wanted for the financial material benefit trafficking person over 18, advertising another person’s sexual services, trafficking in persons by exercising control, material benefits from sexual services, fail to comply with probation order, procuring / exercising control, uttering threats, and assault.

Police believe King has a gun and he is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him, call 911 immediately.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information that leads to an arrest.