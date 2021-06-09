32 yr old man facing charges after 911 calls reported armed man in downtown St. Catharines

A 32 yr old man is facing a long list of charges after allegedly threatening a member of the public with a gun in downtown St. Catharines.

It happened just after midnight today when 911 calls reported an armed man walking on Geneva Street near Centre Street.

Police say the man on the street was seen pulling a handgun from his waist and threatening a member of the public.

At 12:31 a.m. officer found the man and made an arrest.

Police say they searched the man and found an air pistol, suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, 5 stolen credit cards, a stolen drivers licence, and a social insurance card.

32 yr old Anthony White of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

•Use Imitation Firearm in the Commission of an offence - Section 85. 2(a) C.C

•Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose - Section 88.(1) C.C

•Uttering threats to cause death - Section 264.1(1) C.C

•Possession of a schedule I substance (Methamphetamine) - Section 4(1) CDSA

•Possession of a credit card obtained by the commission in Canada of an offence - Section 342. (1) (c) C.C (5 Counts)

•Possession of identity documents - Section 56.1(1) C.C (2 Counts)

•Possession of a schedule I substance (Fentanyl) - Section 4(1) CDSA

•Fail to Comply with Probation Order - Section 733.1(1) C.C (2 Counts)