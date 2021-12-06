32 yr old Quebec man arrested after assault with kitchen stool

A 32 yr old Quebec man was arrested in Niagara Falls yesterday after an assault involving a kitchen stool.

On Sunday December 5, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m. police were called to a home in the area of Lamont Avenue and Mundare Crescent.

A male victim in his 40s was found suffering from a serious head injury.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.

He was later transported to an out-of-region hospital.

The initial investigation by officers determined that an argument had escalated to violence and the victim was struck with a kitchen stool.

32 yr old Sebastien Joseph Picard of Normandin Quebec, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.