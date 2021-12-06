32 yr old Quebec man arrested after assault with kitchen stool
A 32 yr old Quebec man was arrested in Niagara Falls yesterday after an assault involving a kitchen stool.
On Sunday December 5, 2021, at approximately 3 a.m. police were called to a home in the area of Lamont Avenue and Mundare Crescent.
A male victim in his 40s was found suffering from a serious head injury.
The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to a local hospital.
He was later transported to an out-of-region hospital.
The initial investigation by officers determined that an argument had escalated to violence and the victim was struck with a kitchen stool.
32 yr old Sebastien Joseph Picard of Normandin Quebec, has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.
-
view from the drive thru - Manslaughter charges against Michigan shooter's parentsview from the drive thru - Manslaughter charges against Michigan shooter's parents
-
AM roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Alex DigenisAM roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Alex Digenis
-
WEEKLY NIAGARA COVID-19 UPDATE: Dec 6Over the weekend Niagara Public Health reported 73 new cases and one new related death. Kids vaccination numbers. Tim talks with Dr. Azim Kasmani – Associate Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region