32-yr-old St. Catharines man arrested after police chase involving stolen golf cart

A 32-year-old St. Catharines man has been arrested after trying to get away from police on a stolen golf cart.

Police were called to a commercial property in St. Catharines yesterday after a golf cart was stolen.

A few hours later police received a call from a resident that a golf cart was headed down the canal path in Welland.

An officer headed to the area of Elm Street in Port Colborne to see if the cart would come out onto the roadway.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., the officer saw the light blue gas-powered golf cart, travelling southbound on the shoulder of Elm Street.

The officer caught up to the golf cart which was headed into the residential area of Apollo Drive.

The driver refused to stop and kept driving until later ditching the cart and running into a field.

The officer ran after the driver and arrested him.

A search of the man allegedly uncovered a set of brass knuckles, a butterfly knife, and a bag containing 19.2 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine.

32-year-old Houston James Boucher of St. Catharines has been charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon (2 Counts), Possession of a Schedule I Substance and Fail To Comply with Release Order (2 Counts).

A bail hearing will take place later today.