322 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Niagara

Over 320 doses of the Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine have been distributed in Niagara in one day.

Linhaven Personal Support Worker Faber Baquero was the first person in Niagara to receive the vaccine yesterday morning.

Throughout the course of the day Niagara Health vaccinated 108 long-term care home workers and 70 hospital staff members and physicians.

Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services deployed teams to two long-term care facilities in St. Catharines and Fort Erie, vaccinating 144 residents and staff.

Officials hope to vaccinate 11,000 people over the next three weeks and will be adjusting the plan based on vaccine supply.