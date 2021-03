33 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Niagara today.

No new deaths were announced, leaving the death toll at 373.

So far 117 variant cases have been identified in Niagara.

Another two outbreaks were declared today, with 26 in total.

Over 37,500 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Niagara.

Starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. Niagara residents aged 80+ can book their vaccine appointment.