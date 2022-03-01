33-year-old Hamilton woman missing since Feb.16th

Hamilton Police are asking for the public's help finding a 33-year-old woman.

Stacie Rasberry was last seen by a neighbour on the afternoon of Wednesday, February 16, 2022, near her home, in the area of Pearl Street South and Bold Street.

At that time, she was wearing black skinny jeans and a long sleeved pink sweatshirt with pastel colouring.

She is described as white, 5’3, 100 lbs, with brown eyes, dirty blonde hair, a mole on the left chin, with pierced ears.

She has a butterfly tattoo on the back of her neck, and a barbed wire tattoo on one finger.

Division One Criminal Investigation Branch is now investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information as to Stacie’s whereabouts are asked to call Hamilton Police at 905-546-4725.