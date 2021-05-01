33 year old man arrested after indecent act in Beamsville

A 33 yr old man has been arrested after an incident involving a 16 yr old girl in Beamsville back in March.

Police say a 16 year old girl was walking in the area of Garden Gate and Greenlane in Lincoln, when a man in a red pickup truck followed her then proceeded to park down the street.

The girl passed the truck and was able to see him committing an indecent act.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify a male suspect.

33 year old Aaron David C Zukewich from Lincoln was arrested yesterday and charged with criminal harassment, and indecent act.



A bail hearing will take place today.