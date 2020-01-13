33 year old man facing charges after incident at St. Catharines home

A 33 year old St. Catharines man has been charged with forcible entry, resisting arrest, and mischief under $5,000 after barricading himself in a home.

Police were called to the Old Pine Trail and Vine Street area yesterday morning around 11 a.m. on reports of a potentially armed man threatening a woman inside the home.

The woman was able to escape.

Negotiators were called in and he was taken into custody just before 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

After the arrest, the man began to struggle and resist officers, trying to free himself.

While he was being transported to the Niagara Regional Police detachment in Niagara Falls, he tried to kick out the windows and doors of the police vehicle.

Detectives with the Domestic Violence Unit are still investigating.