33 year old man facing manslaughter charges after an overdose death in St. Catharines

A 33 year old is facing manslaughter charges after a man died of an overdose in St. Catharines.

Back on March 29th, 2022 Niagara police were called to investigate the death of a 32 year old man that was found deceased in his apartment on Roehampton Avenue.

In May, a 33 year old man and 30 year old woman were arrested and charged with stealing a vehicle connected to the case.

Police have now charged the 33 year old man with manslaughter after the investigation determined that death was directly related to the consumption of an illegally obtained opioid, specifically fentanyl.

The Hamilton man is currently in custody and appeared in court via video link today when he was charged with Manslaughter, two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, and Fail to Comply with Release Order.

The two persons charged are not being identified, as doing so would identify witnesses and comprise the integrity of the investigation through the judicial process.

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, badge #1009602.