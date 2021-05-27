33 yr old Grimsby man facing firearm and drug charges

A Grimsby man is facing firearm and drug charges after residents noticed a car driving erratically.

It happened early Tuesday morning in the area of the South Service Road and Industrial Drive when residents followed the suspicious car into a parking lot on Industrial Drive.

An officer arrived on scene, and noticed an Air Rifle laying on the front seat.

The suspect was arrested and police say he was also in possession of crystal methamphetamine.

33 year old Travis Jacob Walters of Grimsby has been arrested and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, and possession of substance (Crystal Methamphetamine).

Walters has been released with a future court date.

NRP are reminding residents that air guns that have high muzzle velocities (over 500 feet per second), following expert examination may be deemed to be firearms for purposes of both the Firearms Act and the Criminal Code of Canada.