33 yr old man shot several times at Beamsville's Bled Hall

A 33 year old man was shot several times at a cultural centre in Beamsville Saturday night.

Police were called to Bled Hall on the South Service Road in Lincoln to reports of a shooting just after 11:30 p.m.

Investigation revealed that at approximately 10:35 p.m., a 33 year old man sustained multiple gun shot wounds.

He was transported to an out-of-region hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they are looking for suspects, but have said there is no further risk to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vormittag at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009224.