34 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19.

Right now Niagara has 231 active cases of COVID-19, and 18 active outbreaks.

To date, Niagara has had 1618 cases of COVID-19, with 1311 resolved, and 76 COVID-19 related deaths. 

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
 

