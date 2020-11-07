34 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 231 active cases of COVID-19, and 18 active outbreaks.
To date, Niagara has had 1618 cases of COVID-19, with 1311 resolved, and 76 COVID-19 related deaths.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 44Host Chrissy Sadowski is joined by Michelle Sanders to explore the challenges of raising special needs children throughout COVID.
-
-