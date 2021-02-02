34 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19.

That's the lowest number of new cases since December 22nd, which also had 34 new cases.

This number is different from the one reported by the province because of a difference in when the data is collected.

Today's data shows 82 more cases are considered resolved, and eight more people have died.

In total, 324 people in Niagara have died.

Right now Niagara has 1,062 active cases of COVID-19, and 41 active outbreaks.

