34 new cases of COVID, and 17 people in hospital in Niagara
Niagara is reporting 34 new COVID-19 infections today.
There are 285 active cases in the region, with 69 located in Niagara Falls and 70 in St. Catharines.
Fort Erie and Welland have just under 30 active cases each.
Three new outbreaks were reported today, for a total of 18 being tracked by public health.
17 people are in hospital being treated for the virus. Six are being cared for in the ICU.
Five of the patients are fully vaccinated while 12 are not.
All of the patients are residents of Niagara.
