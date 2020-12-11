34 new cases of COVID in Niagara Friday marking 4th time cases surpass 30 this week

34 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara today, marking the fourth time this week numbers have surpassed 30.

Yesterday 36 new infections were reported, on Tuesday 33, and on Sunday 38. On Monday and Wednesday 20 cases were confirmed.

No new deaths were reported today.

There are 235 active cases across the region, and 15 people are being treated in hospital.

87 COVID-related deaths have occurred in the region.

Ontario is reporting 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 45 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 469 cases are in Toronto, 386 in Peel Region, 205 in York Region, and 106 in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor area is taking several moves to stop the spread of the virus including ordering schools to move classes online starting Monday for at least half of January.

