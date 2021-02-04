34 new cases of COVID in Niagara today along with four additional deaths

34 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Niagara, along with four new deaths.

There are 915 active cases across the region, as 80 cases were marked resolved.

39 people are being treated in hospital locally for the virus.

Students in Niagara will return to in-person learning on Monday, and the Ontario government is set to announce details on reopening non-essential businesses next week.

Ontario is reporting 1,563 cases of COVID-19 today, along with 88 additional deaths.