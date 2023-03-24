34-year-old Hamilton man, last seen in Niagara, has been missing for one year

It has now been a year since a 34-year-old Hamilton man went missing in Niagara.

Kyle Brocklebank was last seen in West Lincoln in the area of Station Street and Spring Creek Road, on March 24th, 2022, at 3:40pm.

However, detectives have reason to believe Brocklebank may have been seen walking on Thirty Road between Smithville and Beamsville between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on that day.

Brockleback in a white man, 6’3” tall, 185lbs, with short dark hair that is spiked in the front and a thin goatee.

He was believed to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black DC shoes.

Anyone who may have information as to his location is asked to call 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1025400.