34-year-old Hamilton man, last seen in Niagara, has been missing for one year
It has now been a year since a 34-year-old Hamilton man went missing in Niagara.
Kyle Brocklebank was last seen in West Lincoln in the area of Station Street and Spring Creek Road, on March 24th, 2022, at 3:40pm.
However, detectives have reason to believe Brocklebank may have been seen walking on Thirty Road between Smithville and Beamsville between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on that day.
Brockleback in a white man, 6’3” tall, 185lbs, with short dark hair that is spiked in the front and a thin goatee.
He was believed to be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black DC shoes.
Anyone who may have information as to his location is asked to call 905-688-4111 option 3, extension 1025400.
MISSING PERSON – NRPS Search for Missing 34-Year-Old Hamilton Man – UPDATE 2https://t.co/EI8wNniWKX pic.twitter.com/fWqP35KFUf— NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 24, 2023
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - March 24th, 2023
Steph Vivier is joined by:
Karl Dockstader - Rotating Host of the Drive, Co-Host of 1 Dish 1 Mic on CKTB
April Jeffs - Chair, Niagara Parks Commission
-
-