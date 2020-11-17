34 year old man arrested following fire in Welland

A 34 year old man has been arrested following a fire in Welland last month.

Ronald Smith of Katrine, Ontario has been arrested and charged with Arson - Disregard for Human Life and Fail to comply with a release order.

A fire was reported in the overnight hours of Friday October 9th, 2020, in the area of Duncan and Cozy Streets.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle in the driveway and a home on fire.

A police officer entered the home and helped the four occupants get outside to safety, as well as the family dog.

No one was physically injured in the fire.