34-year-old Thorold woman has not been seen since April 17th

Police are asking for the public's help finding a 34-year-old Thorold woman.

Kayla Flatley was last seen on April 17th, 2022, in the Thorold area, however detectives believe she may be in Niagara Falls.

She is described as white, 5’2” tall, 123 lbs, medium length red hair, and she is known to regularly change her hair colour and wear wigs.

Both the police and Flatley's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who may have information is being asked to contact the NRPS Communications Unit at 905-688-4111 or the lead investigator by selecting option 3, badge 1009511.