34 yr old arrested after five stolen cars recovered by police in St. Catharines

Five stolen vehicles, worth $90,000, have been recovered by police in St. Catharines.

34 year old Bradley Walsom of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle, and possession of stolen property.

Police say he attended a bail hearing via video link to the Robert S.K. Welch Courthouse, in St. Catharines on August 11th, and was remanded into custody.

He will re-appear via video on August 13th, 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cody Cole at 905-688-4111, extension #1008894.