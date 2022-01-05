342 new cases of COVID, 32 outbreaks, and 104 people in hospital in Niagara

Niagara is confirming 342 new cases of COVID-19 today.

The true number of new infections is believed to be much higher as only a small group of people now qualify for PCR testing.

There are 4600 active cases across the region, and the death toll remains steady at 447.

Four new outbreaks were declared today bring the total number of active outbreaks to 32.

6794 doses of a COVID vaccine were administered in Niagara yesterday.

104 people are being treated in hospital for the virus, while 8 are in the ICU.

With that they have reached capacity in their Intensive Care Unit and opened eight additional critical care beds.

Niagara Health is temporarily closing the Urgent Care Centre in Fort Erie to address staffing concerns at Emergency Departments across Niagara.

Currently they have 354 staff in self-isolation and have had 146 new positive cases in the last two weeks.

The Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre will close Thursday at 11 p.m.