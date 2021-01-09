3443 new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Ontario
Ontario is reporting 3,443 cases of COVID-19 today along with 40 new deaths.
Over 72,000 tests were completed.
There are 1,070 new cases in Toronto, 548 in Peel, 303 in York Region, 282 in Windsor-Essex County and 179 in Ottawa.
Niagara's numbers for today will be released at noon. Yesterday, 196 cases were reported marking the highest single day number since the pandemic started.