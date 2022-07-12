$35,000 worth of drugs discovered at pet grooming business in Niagara Falls: NRP

Niagara Police raided a pet grooming business in Niagara Falls yesterday allegedly finding $35,000 in drugs.

Police say they started investigating drug trafficking at Jade’s Pet Grooming and Gourmet Treats on Leeming Street in the Niagara Falls.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed yesterday.

During the search, detectives say they seized a quantity of crystal meth, cocaine, fentanyl, mushrooms and over $6500 in Canadian currency.

The estimated street value of the drugs is over $35 000.

32-year-old Jade LeBlanc of Niagara Falls is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and possession of proceeds of crime.



LeBlanc is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing later today.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, dial option 2, ext. 1009943.