35 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 35 new cases of COVID-19.
Right now Niagara has 616 active cases of the virus, and 21 active outbreaks.
Niagara Falls has the most active cases in the region.
To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here,
