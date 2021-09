Niagara is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 today.

No new deaths were announced today, following three additional deaths over the weekend.

There are 300 active cases.

67.6% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID vaccine.

Niagara Health will update its COVID patient status at 4 p.m. today, however on Friday afternoon 12 people were being cared for in hospital, four of those in the ICU.

All 12 of the patients are unvaccinated against COVID.