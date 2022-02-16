35 new rental apartment units will be built in St. Catharines and offered at market-based prices

St. Catharines is getting 35 new rental apartment units in the Merritton community.

City Council gave the project at 33 Rockwood Ave. the green light this week to help ease the pressure on the rental market.

Mayor Walter Sendzik tells CKTB while the units are not classified as 'affordable housing', they will be rented out at market-based prices.

Sendzik says there are some people living in affordable housing units who are ready to move into units offered at market-based prices, and that will help clear the backlog of people waiting to get into the affordable apartments.

The units will be one and two bedroom apartments.

The project will be built on land where an auto body shop used to be located.