35-year-old arrested after murder in Welland Saturday night

A 35-year-old man is under arrest after a murder in Welland.

Police were called to a disturbance at a home in the area of Division Street and Alexander Street Saturday night at 11:40 p.m.

Officers found three men, two with 'significant' injuries.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was transported a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was located at the scene and placed under arrest.

35-year-old Joel Dreaver has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault of police.

Dreaver is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday May 1, 2022 at the John Sopinka Courthouse in the City of Hamilton.

As the investigation continues, there remains a heavy police presence in the area.

At this time, detectives have no reason to believe there remains an on-going threat to the public.