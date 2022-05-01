35-year-old arrested after murder in Welland Saturday night
A 35-year-old man is under arrest after a murder in Welland.
Police were called to a disturbance at a home in the area of Division Street and Alexander Street Saturday night at 11:40 p.m.
Officers found three men, two with 'significant' injuries.
One man was pronounced dead at the scene while the second victim was transported a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A suspect was located at the scene and placed under arrest.
35-year-old Joel Dreaver has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of assault of police.
Dreaver is currently being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday May 1, 2022 at the John Sopinka Courthouse in the City of Hamilton.
As the investigation continues, there remains a heavy police presence in the area.
At this time, detectives have no reason to believe there remains an on-going threat to the public.
-
-
-