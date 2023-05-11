35 year old Grimsby man facing sexual assault charges

A 35 year old Grimsby man is facing sexual assault charges.

Niagara Regional Police say the sexual assault unit began an investigation earlier this month.

The incident happened in Lincoln where an adult woman in her teens reported being sexually assaulted by a man she met in August of 2022 when she was working at a golf course.

Detectives identified the suspect and Tyler J. Porter is facing sexual assault charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009407.

