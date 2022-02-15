35 yr old Fonthill woman wins $75,000 on lotto ticket her dad gave her for Christmas
A Fonthill woman has won $75,000 on a lotto ticket she received as a Christmas gift.
Brettney Brunton won the top prize in the Instant Sleigh Bells Bucks game.
The 35-year-old says she is a regular lottery player. "This ticket was a Christmas gift from my father."
"I went to my parent's house and told them I won $75,000! We brought the ticket to the store to verify it together," she smiled. "At first I was in shock. I thought it was pretty special that my dad got this for me."
She says she will treat herself to a new bicycle and plan a steak dinner for her parents.
"I'll put the rest aside and plan to travel when it's safe."
"It's wild to think a $3 INSTANT ticket can result in $75,000," she concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Queensway East in Simcoe.
-
Emergency Measures Act - Liberal MP Chris BittleEmergency Measures Act - Liberal MP Chris Bittle
-
Why are gas prices so high in Ontario?Demand for gas is returning to pre pandemic levels as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, at the same time as geopolitical tensions threaten to reduce already limited supply. Tim talks to Associate Professor in Marketing Marvin Ryder
-
St Catharines Council Update - Feb 15 - Mayor SendzikTim talks to St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik about the topics tackled at city council last night, staircases on the waterfront in St. Catharines, Meritton rental development approved, 2 year cannabis study completed, waste water budget