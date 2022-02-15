35 yr old Fonthill woman wins $75,000 on lotto ticket her dad gave her for Christmas

A Fonthill woman has won $75,000 on a lotto ticket she received as a Christmas gift.

Brettney Brunton won the top prize in the Instant Sleigh Bells Bucks game.

The 35-year-old says she is a regular lottery player. "This ticket was a Christmas gift from my father."

"I went to my parent's house and told them I won $75,000! We brought the ticket to the store to verify it together," she smiled. "At first I was in shock. I thought it was pretty special that my dad got this for me."

She says she will treat herself to a new bicycle and plan a steak dinner for her parents.

"I'll put the rest aside and plan to travel when it's safe."

"It's wild to think a $3 INSTANT ticket can result in $75,000," she concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Real Canadian Superstore on Queensway East in Simcoe.