35 yr old Fort Erie man arrested on child pornography charges
A 35 year old Fort Erie man has been charged with possession of child pornography.
Niagara Regional Police say they launched an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children last month.
The investigation led them to a Fort Erie home.
As a result of the investigation, 35 year old Alexander John Smith was arrested today and charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography.
He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.