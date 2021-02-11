35 yr old man arrested for stealing car parts at Thorold business
A man has been arrested for stealing car parts in Thorold.
On February 6, 2021, at 5:35 p.m. police were called to the area of Front Street North and Regent Street for a report of a commercial break and enter in progress.
Officers arrived on scene and were directed to a fenced compound where two suspects were found looking at cars.
Police climbed the fence and located a suspect hiding under a car.
The suspect was found to be in possession of two catalytic converters, which had been stolen from the lot.
A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device that reduces toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas.
35 yr old Pavel Vakoulich of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with break and enter, commit theft.
Vakoulich was held in custody and attended a video bail hearing on February 7, 2021. He was held in custody at that time, and remains there.
-
-
-
