35 yr old Niagara Falls man arrested for thefts and possession of nunchucks

A 35 yr old Niagara Falls man has been arrested after a handful of thefts, and the discovery of nunchucks.

The first alleged theft took place October 29th at 12:05 a.m at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store on Dorchester Road.

The suspect ran from the store on foot with approximately $300 dollars in merchandise.

Later that morning at approximately 2:45am officers were called to the Overclocked Computer Store, also on Dorchester Road, for a break and enter.

The suspect again ran from the store prior to officers’ arrival. The suspect stole approximately $6000 dollars in merchandise.

On October 3rd, 2021, at 8:00pm officers responded to Spice n Flame restaurant, on Portage Road for a belated theft in which the suspect fled with a cell phone, but later contacted the store and requested money be paid for its return.

Police identified a suspect and on November 5th entered his home with a warrant.

In addition to recovering stolen property, one pair of nunchucks was seized.

35 yr old Nima Rezazadeh of Niagara Falls is charged with theft under $5000, break and enter, extortion, possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited device, and fail to comply with release order.

He was held for a bail hearing on November 6th, 2021. He was remanded in custody and will re-appear via video link to the Robert S.K. Welch Court House, located at 59 Church Street, in the City of St. Catharines on November 9th, 2021.