35 yr old Toronto man facing drug charges after two St. Catharines homes and orchard searched

A 35 yr old Toronto man has been arrested after homes in St. Catharines and even an orchard in Niagara-on-the-Lake were searched.

The St. Catharines Street Crime Unit started investigated the sale of illegal drugs in St. Catharines back in June, and executed the search warrants on Friday.

Officers searched a 2007 grey Honda, two homes in St. Catharines on St. Paul near Court, and Read Rd. near Lakeshore, along with a home in Toronto.

Police even searched an orchard on Read Road near Lakeshore Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The suspect was located at the St. Paul Street location and arrested.

Police say they found 131 grams of crack cocaine, 12.9 grams of fentanyl, 133.8 grams of mdma, and 42 hyrdromorphone pills with an estimated street value of $33,000.

Detectives also seized $24,000 in cash and jewelry worth over $50,000 believed to be proceeds of crime.

35 yr old Jermin George Wilkins of Toronto has been arrested and charged with a long list of drug trafficking offences.