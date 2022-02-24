35 yr Welland man arrested on child pornography charges

A 35 year old Welland man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Police say it was back in October of 2021 when they launched an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children.

As a result of that investigation, an arrested was made today.

35-year-old Christopher MacDonald of Welland was arrested and charged Possession of Child Pornography, Accessing Child Pornography, and Making Child Pornography Available.

MacDonald has been held in custody pending a bail hearing which will take place today.

Members of the public can report suspicious Internet activities relating to child exploitation to the Niagara Regional Police Service, or online at www.cybertip.ca.