350 high school students in Niagara competing in annual skills challenge this week

Niagara College will be hosting the DSBN’s 26th Annual Technological Skills Challenge this week.

On Wednesday, 350 high school students, from 16 public high schools, will compete in 30 challenges at both the Welland and Niagara-on-the-Lake campuses.

Challenges will demonstrate students’ skills in everything from precision machining to floristry and 2D character animation to carpentry, culinary arts, plumbing, robotics, welding and more.

Industry experts will serve as judges and will offer students with feedback and the opportunity to make industry contacts.

Gold medalists will advance to the Skills Ontario Competition which will be held May 6th and 7th at the Toronto Congress Centre.

Gold medalists from the Toronto event, will become part of Team Ontario, and will have the opportunity to compete at the Skills Canada National Competition in Quebec City during the last week of May.

“Niagara College has been hosting the Technological Skills Challenge in partnership with the DSBN for nearly 10 years to provide high school students with an opportunity to further explore their interests in the skilled trades,” said Leo Tiberi, NC’s Dean, Media, Trades and Technology. “The competition helps students develop their skills through hands-on challenges supported by our faculty, who hope to inspire these students to become the next generation of skilled workers.”

“DSBN students have been working with our highly skilled technology teachers, and now have the opportunity during these Challenges to enhance and build on their skills," said Roy Smith, DSBN Technology and SHSM Consultant. "Students can apply problem solving techniques, leadership abilities, and creative ideas to real-world applications on their way to successful careers in the skilled trades."