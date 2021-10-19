36 arrested, over 100 fines issued after large, rowdy gatherings near Queen's University

The City of Kingston says 36 people were arrested and more than 100 fines were issued after university students gathered for large, rowdy, unsanctioned parties over the weekend.

The parties were held over Queen's University's homecoming weekend, even though the school opted against holding traditional in-person homecoming events for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says local police arrested 36 people, most for public intoxication, issued 66 fines for provincial offences and laid three criminal charges for obstruction of a peace officer.

Police and the city's bylaw officers also issued dozens of administrative monetary penalties, most of which were for hosting, attending or sponsoring an ``aggravated nuisance party.''

The force says it's also ``actively investigating'' an alleged assault with a weapon and a transit bus being vandalized over the weekend.

Kingston Mayor Bryan Paterson says the city will continue to fine, ticket and penalize anyone who ignores the law and that students should consider how one night of partying and reckless behaviour could affect their future.

