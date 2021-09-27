36 new COVID cases in Niagara, 11 outbreaks and 10 in hospital

Niagara is reporting 36 new COVID-19 infections today.

There are 254 active cases in the region, and two new outbreaks were declared today for a total of 11 active outbreaks.

70% of residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Ten people are being treated in hospital in Niagara with COVID, four are in the ICU.

One is vaccinated while the rest have not received their first or second doses.