36% of Niagara residents have received first dose of vaccine, 114 new cases Sunday

114 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Niagara Sunday.

No new deaths were announced leaving the death toll at 394.

There are 3222 active cases across the region.

184,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered, bring the number of Niagara residents who have received a first vaccine to 36%.

Only 2.6% of Niagara residents have received both doses of the vaccine.

72 people are being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals with 23 of those in the ICU.